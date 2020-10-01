'Save Singareni' Jatha from October 5 to 19

Karimnagar: The General Secretary of Singareni Collieries Workers Union, V Seetharamaiah informed that the union is going to start a movement against the State and Central government for adopting anti-workers policies.



He was the Chief Guest in the gate meeting conducted at GDK 11 Incline in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seetharamaiah informed that from October 5 to October 19, a Jatha would be conducted in the name of 'Save Singareni' under the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) from Goleti to Manguru. All the Singareni workers must participate in the Jatha in large numbers and must make it a grand success, he appealed.

The BJP government which came to power in the Centre is trying to hand over the government organisations to the private and corporate companies even though they are running with huge profits.

Before going to the elections, the Singareni Boggugani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) leaders made a lot of promises to Singareni workers and got elected. But, after winning they did not fulfill a single promise made to the workers, he alleged.

Seetharamaiah appealed the workers to vote for AITUC leaders in coming Singareni elections for getting all rights of workers. He later demanded to pay the 50 per cent salary which was deducted during the outbreak and to pay 35 per cent share from the profits.

AITUC leaders A Posham, M Yella Goud, G Goverdhan, K Kanakaraj, M Mahesh, R Srinu, G Ravi, G Prasad, Mahendar Rao, S Venkat Reddy, M Shankar, B Satish Babu, P Rajaiah, P Rama Swamy, P Nagendra Kumar and M Sampath were also present.