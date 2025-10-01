‘Save Waqf’: AIMPLB gives nation-wide bandh call on October 3

Hyderabad: As part of 2nd phase of ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution Campaign’, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) gave a nationwide bandh call on October 3. The Board also urged members from other communities to support and express solidarity to this bandh by closing their businesses till 2 pm.

It was decided following a consultative meeting in the city involving members of AIMPLB, along with representatives from various organisations and groups, the Board has decided to undertake the campaign. The session was presided over by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of AIMPLB.

During the meeting, it was resolved to make a collective national effort to protect Waqf properties. The participants urged the Government to allow Muslims to register their constitutional right and protest against the Waqf Act 2025 in a peaceful way. The Board has decided that a ‘bandh’ will be observed across the country on October 3. They requested community members to be a part of this protest by keeping their shops and businesses closed from 8 am to 2 pm. They were also asked to display protest posters at their shops.