SC categorisation comes into effect from today

A cabinet sub-committee is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. today to finalise the details of the SC categorisation and release the relevant Government Order (GO). The first copy of the GO will be presented to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by the committee.

The new categorisation divides SC communities into three distinct groups to ensure a more equitable distribution of the 15 per cent reservations allocated to the SCs.

Under the revised structure:

Group I communities will receive 1 per cent of the reservation,

Group II communities will be allotted 9 per cent,

Group III communities will receive the remaining 5 per cent.

The decision is aimed at addressing long-standing disparities among SC communities and ensuring fair representation based on their socio-economic conditions. The move is expected to stir discussions and reactions across political and social circles in the days to come.