  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

SC collegium elevates six advocates as judges to Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday held its meet and elevated six Advocates as Judges in the Telangana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday held its meet and elevated six Advocates as Judges in the Telangana High Court.

The elevated Advocates as Judges are Enugula Venkata Venugopal as E.V. Venugopal, Bheemapaka Nagesh, Pulla Karthik as P Elamadhar, Kaja Sharath as K Sharath, Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao as J Sreenivasa Rao, and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao

At present, the Telangana High Court is functioning at a strength of 27 judges including Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X