SC collegium elevates six advocates as judges to Telangana High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday held its meet and elevated six Advocates as Judges in the Telangana High Court.



The elevated Advocates as Judges are Enugula Venkata Venugopal as E.V. Venugopal, Bheemapaka Nagesh, Pulla Karthik as P Elamadhar, Kaja Sharath as K Sharath, Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao as J Sreenivasa Rao, and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao

At present, the Telangana High Court is functioning at a strength of 27 judges including Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.