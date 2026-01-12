SC to hear Telangana’s plea against Polavaram-Nallamala Link Project today

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will be in Delhi on Monday as the Supreme Court has scheduled to hear arguments between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the Polavaram-Nallamala Link project.

On January 5, the court examined Telangana’s writ petition opposing Central financial aid to Andhra Pradesh for expanding the Polavaram project, raising concerns over inter-state water sharing and the maintainability of the petition.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Telangana, argued that Andhra Pradesh was diverting flood waters beyond the agreed limit of 484 TMC, thereby affecting Telangana’s legitimate share of 968 TMC.

He warned that such diversion could cause irreversible damage to Telangana, which is still constructing several barrages. Singhvi stressed that the issue was urgent and justified invoking Article 32, citing earlier findings of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti that flood waters cannot be reversed.

He pointed out that despite the Union government forming a High-Powered Committee (HPC) on January 2, 2026, Andhra Pradesh continued construction activities. Singhvi argued that the HPC lacked powers to grant interim relief, making Supreme Court intervention essential.

The Chief Justice of India, however, questioned the maintainability of the petition, suggesting that Telangana’s proper remedy lay in filing a civil suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, impleading Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Singhvi sought time to consider this option.

Senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for the Union, contended that Telangana had already given consent under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Andhra Pradesh, maintained that due process was followed in sanctioning the Detailed Project Report. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta opposed Telangana’s plea, warning that any stay would stall a national project.

The Bench has listed the matter for further hearing on January 12, expressing hope for a viable resolution.