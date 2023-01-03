SC verdict on DeMo reaffirms Modi's visionary economic policies: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh and State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar have welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court on demonetisation.

In separate statements, they welcomed the apex court's verdict terming it has provided the 'baseless' allegations levelled against the Narendra Modi government by the Opposition and some other quarters about the Centre's decision on demonetisation.

Chugh said the decision validates the demonetisation exercise of the Modi's government. "The Supreme Court verdict would once and for all silence the baseless critics of PM Modi and hope that they would henceforth start appreciating his visionary policies and initiatives".

He said Modi's economic policies have made India one of the fastest-growing countries in the world; India has become the fifth-largest growing economy in the world."

"The Supreme Court decision exemplifies moral victory of the Modi government in the face of anti-national disruptive forces ", Chugh quipped, adding that the government would keep working assiduously for the growth and development of the country."

Bandi while welcoming the SC decision recalled how Dr BR Ambedkar proposed to the Simon Commission in support of demonetisation of currency every 10 years to prevent wealth from getting concentrated in a few hands. The Modi government had given effect to Ambedkar's proposal to demonetise high-value currency notes.

"The demonetisation was meant to control corruption growing by leaps and bounds in the country and to prevent terror activities in border areas,. also to ensure the terror funding and counterfeit currency that is being dumped from Pakistan channelising funds through NGOs to create disturbances to peace, tranquillity and internal security of the country".

"However, as many as 58 petitions were filed against the demonetisation of high-value currency notes in the apex court to weaken the government of Modi. But the court has dismissed the petitions. It exemplifies that the decision taken by the Modi government was always in the interest of the nation and has been proved once again. The results of the demonetisation caused a robust economy and national security to be before the nation, he added.