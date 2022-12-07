SCB member flays State govt for neglecting cantonment

Secunderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) nominated member and executive member of Telangana BJP J Ramakrishna during a meeting on Tuesday blamed the State government for neglecting Secunderabad Cantonment limits in all spheres that include infrastructural development works and many more issues.

Ramakrishna said, "Merging SCB with GHMC is not the solution, we seek a solution. The State government has always neglected SCB and did not include Cantonment area in the Master Sewerage Plans, ignoring the fact that most of the connectivity of Master Sewerage passes through SCB. Also did not include the Cantonment area in any of the projects under SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Project) and SRDP (Strategic Road Development Project) proposals.

Misuse of Statutory funds that is transfer of property tax (Surcharge on the Stamp duty), as instead of releasing the funds immediately, the State government has misused the funds and the same has been accumulated up to Rs 35 crores after March 2021. The State government is not implementing any of the Centrally sponsored Schemes nor extending the same in the Cantonment area, in spite of several reminders from the Union Government. Apart from that all specially subsidised tariff prices on the Electricity charges used for public purposes like in Water Supply & Street lighting systems, public bore-wells, etc., are not being extended to SCB, nominated member alleged.