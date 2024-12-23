SCB residents raise pitch for fair compensation for acquired lands

Hyderabad: Recently, the Telangana High Court issued a status quo for the Rajiv Rahadari road expansion project. In that regard, residents urged the State government and Secunderabad Cantonment officials to provide complete clarity and fair compensation in the form of equivalent-value land for those whose properties are being acquired.

Residents have noted that while the current situation has provided temporary relief to property owners of Rajiv Rahadari and Bowenpally, uncertainty persists regarding the extent of road widening. The State government has yet to clarify the width to which the road will be expanded. Although a 200-foot widening was proposed for the upcoming elevated corridor project, property owners have requested a reduction to 100 feet. However, no definitive decision has been announced, leaving questions about the extent of widening and the compensation for affected property owners. A few property owners stated that only Rajiv Rahadari and Bownepally property owners have received temporary relief, as owners of various localities, including Alwal and Loutkunta, are at stake, as marking has begun, but yet there is not clarity.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, Convener, Rajiv Rahadari Property Owners’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), said, “This relief is only temporary. While we are not opposed to developmental activities, there should be clear information about the amount of land required for the new project. It would be preferable if the State government ensured fair compensation by providing equivalent-value land to those whose properties are being acquired.”

“This status quo order is a temporary respite, urging the government to ensure a fair resolution, as many homes and livelihoods are at stake when NH-44 is not planned for a 200-foot expansion, then why only the Karimnagar highway? It will be better if the government reviews the plan and strikes a balance between development and the welfare of affected residents and establishments,” said Suresh, a resident of Bownepally.