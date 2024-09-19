SCCL announces reward for whistleblowers on corruption

Hyderabad: As part of curbing corruption within the company, the SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd) has decided to reward whistleblowers for sharing information on corrupt practices. The company also decided to keep confidential the details of those who provide accurate information on the offenders.

SCCL CMD B N Balaram on Wednesday said that the State’s anti-corruption department and criminal investigation agencies are already probing on the irregularities committed in the name of the medical board. He said that after the submission of a report by CID on the involvement of middlemen in the recent medical board process, action would be initiated against the accused on the basis of the report. “As part of this, the information of employees and others who are doing things that are causing loss to the company. Information can be sent to the vigilance department of the company on contact 9491144104 or via e-mail [email protected] with evidence,” he said.

During a review meeting of the vigilance department the CMD also warned that the terminal benefits available with the company would be withheld for those who provide false certificates and were unfit. He made it clear that the compassionate recruitment process was being implemented for those who are suffering from health problems. “If Singareni employees are found to be involved in getting compassionate appointments through corrupt means, they will be removed from their jobs and action will be initiated against those who are involved,” he warned.