SCCL creates record in transporting coal

Hyderabad: With the current financial year coming closer, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited has started aggressively pushing forward its coal production. In January, the company reportedly has transported 68.4 lakh tonnes of coal, which is an all-time record. The previous record of 64.7 lakh tonnes of coal shipment was achieved during March 2016.



Similarly, the highest over-burden of 16.67 lakh cubic metres was removed on Tuesday. This new record was set when 14.83 lakh cubic metres of over-burden was cleared by offloading on Tuesday and 1.84 lakh cubic metres of OB was removed with the help of departmental machinery.

On Wednesday, SCCL informed that in January, a total of 1216 pallets of coal were transported from 11 areas at an average rate of 39 rail cars per day. Majority of the coal was transported to thermal power stations situated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Also in January, Singareni surpassed the highest coal shipment of 1186 pallets.

Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N Sridhar said that if the company could maintain similar performance for the next 60 days, it could easily surpass the current fiscal year target of 700 lakh tonnes of coal production.