SCCL mishap: Deceased's relatives stage protest

Peddapalli: Tension prevailed at Singareni Area Hospital at Godavarikhani in the district on Wednesday as the family members of a contract worker T Srikanth, who died in the Adriyala Longwall Project accident, staged a dharna.

They demand that the SCCL management offer a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job in SCCL to the kin of the deceased. But the Singareni management failed to respond positively to their demand. Then the family members and relatives of Srikanth gathered in large numbers at the hospital mortuary and tried to break open the mortuary door to retrieve Srikanth's dead body to stage a protest along with the dead body.

However, police foiled their attempt during which the relatives and the police jostled with each other causing tension. Later the Singareni management held talks with the representatives of trade unions and family members of the deceased and promised to pay Rs 30 lakh compensation and provide a job to the kin of the deceased.

Srikanth was among the three miners who died in the accident along with Area Safety Officer S Jayaraj and Deputy Manager Tejawath Chaitanya Teja. Srikanth joined the company as a contract worker two months ago.