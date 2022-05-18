SCCL never let projects short of coal: Director Balram

Kothagudem: While many projects across the country were facing severe coal shortage, SCCL was able to maintain a continuous supply of coal to its customers in Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu and to NTPC in required quantities, said Singareni Colliries Company Limited Director (Finance) N Balram on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Balram said that the company's priority was to enhance coal production to meet the demand. It was aimed to reach 80 million tonnes of coal production by 2025-26, he noted.

The SCCL director said that a 55-km long railway line was laid at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The company provided 70 per cent of the project funding and remaining by the Railways.

The newly-laid railway line from Kothagudem to Sathupalli would be made operational from May 20 for coal transportation from SCCL's coal mines at Sathupalli, he informed. The first coal load from Sathupalli is expected on May 20. The rail transport will stop coal transportation by road and around 600 trips of lorries that were transporting coal every day would be off road. It would reduce pollution, traffic and accidents. It was expected to produce 10 million tonnes of coal from Sathupalli.

Balram further added that the public hearing for VK-7 OC was over and the coal production might commence in Sept or Oct. Environmental and forest clearance for the Naini project was given and production would begin in October. Public hearing for the Rompedu project at Yellandu was yet to be conducted, Balram said.

The SCCL director revealed that an amount of Rs 280 crore was spent towards medical and health care of employees in 2020-21.

In the next six months focus would be laid on improving medical and health infrastructure in SCCL areas across the State. It was planned to develop super-specialty health facilities in Singareni hospitals to bring down referrals to outside hospitals.