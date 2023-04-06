SCCL targets ambitious 3,350 MW power generation

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) has embarked on a grand strategy to set up another 1,050 MW capacity plants in addition to the existing thermal as well as solar power plants to reach a total power generation capacity of 3,350 MW.

SCCL CMD N Sridhar chaired a review meeting and discussed different development activities with the directors at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sridhar said that the thermal solar power units operated by the company should increase their capacities as much as possible and go for mass production so that the firm could have a strong financial base.

The Singareni Board also approved the establishment of another 800 MW supercritical thermal power plant on the premises of the 1,200 MW thermal power plant established on about 2,000 acres at Jaipur in Manchiryala district, he said.

He informed that the tender process for the construction of this plant is almost complete. The construction will begin next month. If this plant is completed, Singareni's thermal power capacity will reach 2,000 megawatts. Sridhar also ordered setting up another 800 MW supercritical power plant in the same area.

The officials were directed to submit a DPR proposal for this plant as all the facilities like water and railway are available on the present premises. He added that 120 acres is required for this plant and there are full facilities to construct another 800 MW plant. With the approval of this proposal, Singareni thermal power generation will reach a total capacity of 2,800 MW, he added.

He said the 1,200 MW thermal power plant currently operated by Singareni is contributing to the progress of the company by generating an annual income of approximately Rs 500 crore.

Therefore, the company believes that the newly constructed 1,600 MW plant will also generate more income for Singareni. The company has already set up 224 MW plants and produces electricity and working towards setting up 300 MW solar plants. In the next two months, the remaining 76 MW plants will be completed and the first phase of construction of 300 MW will be completed.

All these plants were set up in Singareni vacant plots.

With these plants, the Singareni company will drastically reduce the cost of the 700 million units of electricity it consumes every year.

Sridhar directed the solar officials to submit a comprehensive report on setting up these 250-megawatt plants in vacant areas in the area like Bhupalapalli, Mandamarri and Manuguru within a few months.

Singareni company has already submitted a proposal to the State Energy department to set up these solar plants. Therefore, the officials believe that the Singareni company will reach another 250 MW of solar power generation shortly. With this, the solar power generated by the Singareni company will reach 550 MW. In this way, Singareni Collieries is planning to generate 2,800 megawatts of thermal electricity, 550 megawatts of solar electricity and a total of 3,350 megawatts of electricity. Directors and GMs of the company attended the meeting.