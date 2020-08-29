Scenic beauty of Telangana to burst forth in films

Hyderabad: If a filmmaker wants to shoot a scene at a riverbed in Telugu states, he mostly ends up on the banks of River Godavari. This was and still is the case for a majority of filmmakers in Telangana. Veteran director late Dasari Narayana Rao was probably one of the first directors who shot scenes in Aziznagar near Gandipet in the city. It is said that it was a case of serendipity as he discovered greenery there and felt there was no need to travel all the way to the famed riverbeds of Krishna and Godavari. That was a one-off case, though. By and large, a majority of films continue to be shot in Andhra Pradesh.



All this may begin to change soon.

Soon, your favourite stars may set your hearts aflutter, by breaking into song and dance in pristine locales in the State. Filmmakers are getting to know picturesque and gorgeous settings that the state abounds in. Add to it, the rich and diverse art and culture of state will amp up the cine goers and evoke wonder in their hearts. For, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is soon introducing a single-window policy for shooting films in tourist spots that make viwers fall in love with their splendid sights and sounds.

Telangana was always known to have a rustic charm with boulders dotting hills, by large a rocky terrain, but there are several places with verdant countryside, waterfalls, gorges, forests and forts lying in obscurity. The Kuntala waterfall in Adilabad, for instance, is famous but few know that there are six more waterfalls there, yet to catch eyeballs, says B Manohar, managing director, TSTDC. For the first time, the Telangana government is developing cottages and facilitating access to places hitherto hidden in obscurity. (See box)

Soon after the formation of Telangana state, the KCR government has announced the setting up of a Cinema City at Rachakonda in 2,000 acres but there has been no progress on this front. Will the latest announcement by Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud be implemented? We asked producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj who attended a meeting with the minister last week. "On all previous occasions, the Telangana government did not involve the film fraternity. I am hopeful this time around and feel the government is keen."

Historically, filmmakers shot films in Vishakhapatnam, East and West Godavari as most were from the region. Syed Rafi of 'Inkennallu' fame says, "It was natural for filmmakers to shoot there as a majority hailed from those districts and knew the region well. There are several places in Telangana that are as good and even better that lie unexplored."

A senior official of the tourism department says, "The Bogatha waterfall is a classic example of a place that came to limelight recently." Welcoming the decision by the government, producer Suresh Babu said, "It is a good initiative and would give a fillip to filmmakers."

Small budget filmmakers would be benefited a great deal, says Tammareddy Bharadwaj. One would not have to run around for permissions from multiple government agencies and if access to some remote tourist destinations are provided, it would make a huge difference. He also says a team of producers, directors and technicians, accompanied by tourism department officials, will be visiting new locations soon.

Syed Rafi says, "Initially, the government should facilitate the shoots for free and make it mandatory for filmmakers to include the name of locations in the titles. It would be a win-win situation." Among the several areas that were hidden but are now gaining prominence is Egalapenta on the bank of River Krishna. The Tourism department has developed 20 cottages. In Vikarabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and Warangal, accommodation is available and can house teams for film shoots, says a senior official of the tourism department.

KCR Eco Park in Mahbubnagar, Somasila near Srisailam, Farhabad are a few places that filmmakers are evincing interest in for film shoots. Minister Srinivas Goud asserts that there are close to 60 locations favourable for film shootings. The ferry service and cottages in Somasila and Kollapur, say officials are a major hit and eco-friendly cottages against verdant landscape is perfect for shoots.

ICONIC LOCALES

♥ Egalapenta- 20 cottages, close to the Srisailam dam

♥ Mannanur- 20 cottages

♥ KCR Park- 2,000 acres' eco-tourism park

♥ Somasila-14 cottages

♥ Singotam, 15 km from Kollapur-6 cottages with boating facility

♥ Jannaram- jungle safari and cottages

♥ Ferry service between Somasila and Srisailam

♥ Laknavaram, Sammakka Saralamma temple and the command area of Kaleshwaram project

♥ Farhabad forest, Vikarabad, Mallela Teertham and Akkamahadevi caves

