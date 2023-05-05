School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Boys School at Bellampalli, Mancherial, is a Centre of Excellence (CoE), and its pupils compete with those from corporate schools for spots in top universities like Delhi University, the IITs, the NITs, and other institutions on the national level.



The school was founded by the State government in 2014–15 for students in Class 5 to SSC. After the CoE in Adilabad town, the school was upgraded to junior college status in 2018–19, making it the second CoE in the formerly Adilabad district. With its pupils being accepted into universities at the national level, Bellampelli CoE has now established its own identity at the state level.

As evidence of their excellence, 100 students have been chosen for higher education at various national-level institutions between the academic years 2019–20 and 2021–2022. Furthermore, two students received spots in medical schools and are currently enrolled in MBBS programmes.

Students had expressed their jourey in which they had mentioned that how they had been motivated by their teachers and their hardwork.