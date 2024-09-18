Schoolboy dies while swimming in encroached lake

Wanaparthy: Vishal (13), an eighth-class student at St. Thomas School, here, died while swimming in the Nalla lake abutting the institution on Tuesday. A resident of Thatikunta village in Maldakal mandal of Gadwal district, the boy was staying in the school hostel.

His parents, Govindamma and Veeranna, allege that the death occurred due to negligence of the school management. Many people are accusing the school of being constructed by encroaching the lake, which led to the student going swimming and losing his life. Many also allege that the hostel is being run without a caretaker, in violation of regulations, and that the students were being neglected. The lake was encroached for construction of the school. Following the recent rain, the waterbody overflowed into the school premises. It is said that students are living in constant fear of snakes and scorpions entering the premises, putting their lives at risk.