Live
- 3 months Cyber Security Certification Program for students from September 23
- Hamas official says Sinwar will not leave Gaza
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
Just In
Schoolboy dies while swimming in encroached lake
- Parents accuse school of negligence after their son drowns in water accumulated on the school premises, raising suspicions about delayed medical response and lack of supervision
- Despite the incident being reported, both the police and education authorities failed to take immediate action or investigate the school
Wanaparthy: Vishal (13), an eighth-class student at St. Thomas School, here, died while swimming in the Nalla lake abutting the institution on Tuesday. A resident of Thatikunta village in Maldakal mandal of Gadwal district, the boy was staying in the school hostel.
His parents, Govindamma and Veeranna, allege that the death occurred due to negligence of the school management. Many people are accusing the school of being constructed by encroaching the lake, which led to the student going swimming and losing his life. Many also allege that the hostel is being run without a caretaker, in violation of regulations, and that the students were being neglected. The lake was encroached for construction of the school. Following the recent rain, the waterbody overflowed into the school premises. It is said that students are living in constant fear of snakes and scorpions entering the premises, putting their lives at risk.