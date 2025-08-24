Science teacher poisons students after tiff with principal

Bhupalapally: Ina shocking act of vengeance against the principal, a science teacher allegedly mixed pesticide (Monocrotophos) into the drinking water at a government urban residential school in Bhupalpally district. As a result, 11 students fell seriously ill and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at the Gandhi Nagar Government Urban Residential School. On Saturday, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, District Collector Rahul Sharma, and SP Kiran Khare visited the school, spoke with the students, and gathered details about the incident.

Students revealed that teacher Rajender, along with Venu, Surya Prakash, and cook Rajeshwari, frequently had disputes with the principal. In a fit of anger, Rajender allegedly brought pesticide with him and mixed it into the hostel’s water tank. To avoid suspicion, he even sprinkled the chemical on students’ bed sheets.

After consuming the contaminated water, the students experienced severe health issues. The school staff immediately shifted them to the local government hospital. Authorities instructed the hospital superintendent to ensure the students received the best possible medical care.

Following the investigation, three teachers and the cook Rajeshwari were suspended, and criminal cases were filed against them. MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Collector Rahul Sharma, and SP Kiran Khare confirmed these actions to the media and warned that any recurrence of such incidents would result in direct termination from service.