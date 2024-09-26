Scientists address farmers’ concerns

Gadwal: A team of agricultural scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Palem, visited the groundnut, cotton, and redgram (pigeon pea) fields of farmers in Ieeja mandal on Wednesday. Mandal sgriculture officer Janardhan of Ieeja and Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) Yuva Raj and Medikonda Srikanth accompanied them.

During their field inspections, the scientists observed the presence of various pests affecting the crops. Sucking pests were found in pigeon pea fields. In groundnut fields, the tobacco caterpillar infestation was identified. In cotton crops, leaf curl disease caused by pests was noted. The scientists suggested remedies to the farmers to overcome the problems. They also advised integrated pest management practices be followed.

The visit aimed to provide farmers with timely pest control measures and ensure the health of their crops.