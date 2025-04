Scolars students tops in Intemediate results achieves top ranks in bi.p.c stream

Wanaparthy: The students of scholars junior college have excelled in the recently released intermediate public exams bagging top 1st and 2nd rank in Bi.P.C stream.

In Bipc second year, B Shireesha scored 992 marks, P Sravanti 991 marks, Shahista Tanya scored 990 marks. Similarly B Sony and D Raju scored 992 and 989 mark respectively from MPC 2nd year, white B Shruti K Chandu and P Harshita scored 917, 916 and 913 marks from 2nd year CEC group.

From Bi.p.c First year, Sushmita, Alisha and Sandhya Rani Sandhya Rani code 436 435 and 433 marks respectively. similarly Mahalaxmi, shravani, Asma, Bandhavi and Bindhu scored

433, 432, 432, 430 and 430 respectively. In M.P.C first year k Narmada scored 465, while Sheerisha, Geeta, P and Vijay Kumar bagged 463 marks each. And in first year CEC group T Sravani scored 341 marks. The college directors Dr Jagadeeshwar, Dr Nagreshwar Reddy and Varaprasasrao, Dr Satyanarayana reddy hailed the immense efforts put by principals Sridhar and Madhusudan, for enabling students achieve top ranks.