SCR adds 4 special trains to Hyd, Tirupati & Kakinada

HYDERABAD/KAKINADA: Keeping the scorching heat and owing to the summer season and heavy rush of devotees heading to Tirumala, the South Central Railway (SCR) have added four special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Tirupati-Kakinada Town from May 17 to clear the heavy rush.

Train No. 07433 Hyderabad-Tirupati will depart Hyderabad at 6:40 pm on May 17 and arrive at Tirupati at 7:50 am, the next day.

Likewise train No. 07434 Tirupati-Hyderabad will depart Tirupati at 8:20 pm on May 19 and arrive in Hyderabad at 8:30 am, the next day.

Similarly, train No. 07435 Tirupati-Kakinada Town will depart Tirupati at 4:15 pm on May 18 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 4 am, the next day. Train No. 07436 Kakinada Town -Tirupati will depart Kakinada Town at 7:30 am and arrive in Tirupati at 6:40 pm, the same day.

Enroute, these special trains stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem.