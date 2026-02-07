SCR cancels eight passenger trains on Feb 7 and 8

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the temporary cancellation of eight passenger trains due to essential maintenance works on select sections of its network. The cancellations will be in effect on February 7 and 8 officials said

According to SCR, the affected services include trains operating between Kazipet and Dornakal, Dornakal and Vijayawada, Vijayawada and Guntur, as well as Secunderabad–Warangal and Warangal–Secunderabad routes. These trains normally run daily and cater largely to short-distance and suburban commuters across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Railway authorities stated that the temporary suspension is necessary to facilitate infrastructure maintenance aimed at improving safety and operational efficiency. Passengers have been advised to check train schedules in advance and plan their journeys accordingly during the affected dates.

South Central Railway expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that normal services will resume after the completion of the maintenance works. The Railways continue to prioritise passenger safety while undertaking infrastructure upgrades across the zone.