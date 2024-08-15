Live
SCR exhibits ‘Horrors of Partition’ at 33 rly stns
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday organised a 'Horrors of Partition' photo exhibition at 33 railway stations across SCR to raise awareness among the travelling public about the pain and suffering experienced by Indians during the partition.
Bhartesh Kumar Jain, divisional railway manager, Secunderabad division, inaugurated the 'Horrors of Partition' photo exhibition on Wednesday at Platform No 10 of Secunderabad railway station.
According to SCR officials, the stations include: Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Hi-Tech City, Manchiryal, Kazipet, Warangal stations in Secunderabad division; Kacheguda Railway station in Hyderabad division; Vijayawada, Eluru, Tuni, Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Machilipatnam, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Gudur, Nellore stations in Vijayawada division; Guntur, Nallapadu, Nandyal, Nalgonda, Markapur Road, Giddalur, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Narasaraopet stations in Guntur division; Guntakal, Gooty, Renigunta stations in Guntakal division; and Nanded Station in Nanded division.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that the 'Horrors of Partition' exhibition aims to remind Indians of the need to eliminate social divisions and disharmony while strengthening the spirit of unity, social harmony, and human empowerment.