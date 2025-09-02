SCR extends festive spl trains between Charlapalli and Tirupati

Hyderabad: To cater to the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of special train services between Charlapalli and Tirupati. A total of 24 services will be operated, offering enhanced travel options for devotees and regular travellers alike. Train No. 07013 Charlapalli–Tirupati will run every Tuesday from 9th September to 25th November 2025, while Train No. 07014 Tirupati–Charlapalli will operate every Wednesday from 10th September to 26th November 2025.

Each service will include one AC, two AC, three AC, sleeper, and general second-class coaches to accommodate passengers across categories. The trains will halt at several key stations en route, including Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Markapur Road, Nandyal, Proddatur, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampeta, and Renigunta, among others. SCR officials said the extension of these festival specials is aimed at easing travel for pilgrims to Tirupati and ensuring comfortable journeys for passengers during the busy festive period.