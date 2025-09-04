SCR highlights growth, passenger amenities at 76th ZRUCC meeting

Hyderabad: The 76th Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting of South Central Railway (SCR) was held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, chaired by General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava. Several MPs including Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Eatala Rajender, D.K. Aruna, and G.M. Harish Balyogi attended, alongside 22 ZRUCC members.

Highlighting performance, Shri Srivastava said SCR achieved Rs 8,593 crore gross revenue (April–August 2025), its highest ever, and transported 60.4 million tonnes of freight. Key infrastructure works include tripling projects on Kazipet–Balharshah, Kazipet–Vijayawada, and Vijayawada–Gudur, along with doubling and new line projects. CCTV surveillance has been installed at 78 stations.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, redevelopment of 119 stations is underway, with Begumpet, Karimnagar, and Warangal already inaugurated. Accessibility upgrades include 208 lifts and 92 escalators, with safety improved by eliminating 10 level crossings.

Members appreciated SCR’s proactive approach and raised suggestions on passenger amenities and new services.