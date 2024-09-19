Live
SCR holds meeting on safety of train operations
Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the safety procedures in train operations across the zone on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the primary focus was on the safety of train operations. The railway officials were instructed to intensify the field inspections, focusing on the availability and functioning of safety-related items such as signalling, engineering items, and station assets related to safety.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, South Central Railway, instructed all the divisional railway managers and senior officials to actively take part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, which aims to bring awareness on the importance of the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ mission among the public, rail users, and railway fraternity.
He advised the officials about the action plan and the several activities that are to be undertaken to improve the level of cleanliness at railway stations and trains to create a good and healthy atmosphere in railway offices. “Extensive awareness campaigns should be carried out to educate people on observing good cleanliness habits,” he said.