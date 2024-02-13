SCR holds review meeting

Hyderabad: South Central Railway held a detailed safety review meeting on train operations and the cleanliness of the trains across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the cleanliness of the trains during the review, and all the divisional managers were advised to focus on the maintenance of the cleanliness inside the trains.

Also, the best efforts should be made to maintain cleanliness inside the trains by improving the standards of the on-board cleaning mechanism.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stressed the progress of track renewal works and also instructed officials to maintain optimal utilisation of the track. He advised the officials to make action plans to maintain the best possible speed of the trains to ensure the best output in passenger transportation and freight segments.

Later, senior officers and the general manager held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations in the zone. He instructed the officials to ensure the safe running of the trains, and regular counselling should be conducted to the staff, like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and staff who are involved in the working of train operations.