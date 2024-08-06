SCR holds review meeting

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a safety review meeting on train operations across the zone on Monday. During the meeting, emphasis was placed on taking necessary precautions to avoid water accumulation at Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) during the monsoon season. Instructions were given to conduct a drive to identify all vulnerable RUBs where water logging problems persist.

Adequate pumping arrangements and water gauges should be provided, and round-the-clock manning must be ensured at vulnerable RUBs with a possibility of flooding. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, advised installing CCTV surveillance in major railway yards to safeguard railway assets. He also reviewed the stock position of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers across the zone and instructed officials to ensure sufficient stocks of all fire safety equipment. Additionally, he reviewed the progress of ongoing works over the zone.