SCR operates 1,010 special trains to tackle festive rush across the zone
HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway has successfully managed the surge in passenger traffic during the festival season by operating 1,010 regular and special trains between September 21 and October 20, 2025.
This marks a 47% increase compared to last year’s 684 trains, General Manager Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava announced at a media briefing in Secunderabad on Tuesday.
To accommodate the heavy demand, 237 additional coaches were attached to regular services and extra halts were provided at stations such as Lingampalli, Hi-tech City, Charlapalli, and Malkajgiri. Over 4.8 crore passengers travelled across the zone during this period.
SCR also set up 26 holding areas for regulated entry, enhanced CCTV surveillance, and deployed additional staff for security, maintenance, and crowd management.
The General Manager later inspected Secunderabad station to review facilities and safety arrangements.