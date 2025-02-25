SCR Railways Reports 12% Increase in Daily UTS App Users

The South Central Railway (SCR) now lets passengers pay for tickets online using the UTS app. They can use R-Wallet, Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, or internet banking.

The R-Wallet in the UTS app allows deposits up to Rs 20,000. Passengers using R-Wallet will get 3% cashback on ticket purchases.

SCR's press release stated that the UTS app is seeing more users. In 2023-24, about 83,510 passengers used the app daily.

This year, the number has grown to 93,487, a 12% increase.Earlier, there were distance limits for booking general tickets, but now passengers can book tickets from anywhere, avoiding long queues.The UTS app is free to download on Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

It also has features like multi-language support, cashless payments, and customer help with guides and helplines.