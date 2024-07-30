Live
SCR reviews safety of train operations
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a safety review meeting on train operations and the progress of various developmental works across the zone on Monday.
During the meeting, the primary focus was on the safety of train operations, with officials instructed to strictly adhere to safety procedures to avoid any incidents that may hamper movement. It was also decided that regular counselling for running staff, such as loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, station masters, and permanent way maintenance staff, will be conducted.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stressed the importance of crew working hours and instructed all divisional railway managers to meticulously plan proper rest for crew members.
