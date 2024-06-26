Live
- International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2024
- Veteran playback singer P Susheela offers prayers at Tirumala
- World Refrigeration Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, and How To Celebrate
- Supply Telugu Ganga water to SW hostel: Mayor
- MIPPL unveils new brand; to invest 2k cr in expansion
- 6 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
- Chandrababu meets people at R & B guest house in Kuppam, receives grievances
- Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers
- Water shortage injurious to India’s credit health
- Woman alleges land-grabbing by YSRCP activists
Just In
SCR revises train restoration dates
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Tuesday that a few trains previously notified for restoration have now been revised. Train no...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Tuesday that a few trains previously notified for restoration have now been revised.
Train no 12806 (Lingampally – Visakhapatnam), which was earlier scheduled to be restored from June 26, will now be restored from June 27. Train no 12805 (Visakhapatnam – Lingampally), service will be restored from June 26.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS