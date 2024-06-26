  • Menu
SCR revises train restoration dates

SCR revises train restoration dates
Highlights

Highlights

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Tuesday that a few trains previously notified for restoration have now been revised.

Train no 12806 (Lingampally – Visakhapatnam), which was earlier scheduled to be restored from June 26, will now be restored from June 27. Train no 12805 (Visakhapatnam – Lingampally), service will be restored from June 26.

