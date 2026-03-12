Jack Draper Beats Novak Djokovic

Jack Draper BS Novak Djokovic has suddenly became one of the most exciting matches of the current tennis tournaments going on. Jack defeated Novak brutally in a tough match of 3 sets.

In this ATP Indian Wells thriller, Djokovic won the first set 6-4. But Draper fought back strongly. He won the second set 6-4 and made the match equal.

The final set was very close. Both players played well and tried hard to win every point. The set went to a tiebreak. Draper stayed calm and won the tiebreak 7-6(5). This meant Draper beats Djokovic in an exciting match.

These tennis match highlights Indian Wells showed Draper’s strong performance. He played with confidence and used powerful shots during the match.

This was extremely sad and disappointing for Novak because he has the Indian Wells Tournaments many times before. Many fans have started calling it a 'Djokovic upsets Indian Wells' moment.

The match was of more than 2 hours. Fan were extremely excited about it. Now, after Novak as been defeated, Jack has moved to the quater-finals for the whole tournament.