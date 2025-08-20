SCR showcases ‘nari shakti’ in key depts

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has appointed five women officers to lead its most crucial departments: Commercial, Operating, Finance, Security, and Medical. SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava stated that this is a testament to the proficiency and growing strength of women in various fields.

K. Padmaja (IRTS) has assumed charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager. She is responsible for efficient passenger and freight train operations. Ity Pandey (IRTS), the new Principal Chief Commercial Manager, will manage ticketing, revenue, and customer service.

Aroma Singh Thakur (IRPFS) will serve as Inspector General of the Railway Protection Force, overseeing the safety and security of passengers and railway property. T. Hema Sunitha (IRAS) has taken charge as Principal Financial Advisor. Finally, Dr Nirmala Narasimhan (IRHS) will lead the Medical department, ensuring healthcare services for employees and passengers across the zone. The General Manager expressed confidence that the presence of these women officers at the helm of various departments will inspire more women to reach new heights.