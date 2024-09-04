SCR to extend a few special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during festive seasons, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of the special trains.

Train no- 07193 (Secunderabad-Kollam) will depart from Secunderabad at 6:40 pm and will arrive at Kollam at 11:55 pm on the next day, and the date of the journey is from November 11 to 27. Train no- 07112 (Kollam-Securunderabad) will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 9:40 am on the next day, and the date of the journey is from November 13 to 29.