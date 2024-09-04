Live
- Atishi opens new academic blocks of govt school in Delhi’s Seemapuri
- YouTube Channels and Anchors Help with Flood Relief in Telugu States
- GHMC out to swat mosquito menace; set to clear trash in city lakes, drains
- Telangana Edu Commission constituted
- TG floods: Congress slams KCR’s indifference
- Dereliction Of Duty: SI, constable, two home guards suspended
- CM felicitates cops for rescuing people from floodwaters
- CBSE conducts surprise inspections at 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan
- Collector emphasises nutritious midday meals for schoolchildren
- RR Collector holds review meet on rain damage
Just In
SCR to extend a few special trains
Highlights
To clear the rush of passengers during festive seasons, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of the special trains.
Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during festive seasons, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of the special trains.
Train no- 07193 (Secunderabad-Kollam) will depart from Secunderabad at 6:40 pm and will arrive at Kollam at 11:55 pm on the next day, and the date of the journey is from November 11 to 27. Train no- 07112 (Kollam-Securunderabad) will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 9:40 am on the next day, and the date of the journey is from November 13 to 29.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS