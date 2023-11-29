Live
- MLA promises to complete overhead tank works
- Telangana Teachers’ Sangam files writ in HC seeking direction to EC to issue postal ballots
- Give a chance to Cong to see real development: Yashaswini
- KCR will certainly score a hat-trick win: KTR
- Arrangements at place for Assembly polling
- Charlie Munger, closest aide of Warren Buffet, dies at 99
- Jagan brought equality with Jagananna colonies: Rajini
- Five Indian States On High Alert As China's Respiratory Illness Surge Sparks Preparedness Review
- Vijayawada: Call to protect panchayat raj system
- Vice President Of Karnataka State Contractors' Association Passes Away Amidst Allegations Of Political Vendetta And Financial Scandal
Just In
SCR to restore few trains
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) to restore a few trains that were earlier regulated and rescheduled.Train no 17661 (Kacheguda-Nagarsol), which...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) to restore a few trains that were earlier regulated and rescheduled.
Train no 17661 (Kacheguda-Nagarsol), which was earlier regulated and rescheduled for November 29, will run as per the original schedule, it will depart from Kacheguda at 8:20 pm and arrive at Nagarsol at 8:35 am on the next day. Also, Train no 17650 (Aurangabad-Hyderabad) was earlier regulated and rescheduled, and from November 29, it will run as per the original schedule.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS