SCR to restore few trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) to restore a few trains that were earlier regulated and rescheduled.

Train no 17661 (Kacheguda-Nagarsol), which was earlier regulated and rescheduled for November 29, will run as per the original schedule, it will depart from Kacheguda at 8:20 pm and arrive at Nagarsol at 8:35 am on the next day. Also, Train no 17650 (Aurangabad-Hyderabad) was earlier regulated and rescheduled, and from November 29, it will run as per the original schedule.

X