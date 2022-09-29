SCR to run Dasara special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Dasara festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 12 special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Santragachi (no-07645) will depart from Secunderabad at 8.40 am and arrive Santagachi at 10.25 am on the next day. The date of journey is September 30, Santragachi-Secunderabad (no-07646) will depart from Santragachi at 6 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 9 pm on the next day. The train will ply on October 1.

These special trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations in both the directions. Train no – 07741(Secunderabad – Shalimar) will depart from Secunderabad at 4.30 am and will arrive at – Shalimar at 6.05 am on the next day and date of journey is on October 2. Train no – 07742(Shalimar – Secunderabad) will depart from Shalimar at 2.55m and will arrive at Secunderabad at 605 on the next day and date of journey is on October 3.

These special trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Rayanapdu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Sompeta, Berhampur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachi stations in both directions.