SCR to run festival spl trains between Nanded and Kakinada

H yderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger demand during the upcoming festival season.

The services will connect H.S. Nanded and Kakinada Town, covering key stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to SCR, Train No. 07089 will depart from H.S. Nanded on Friday, September 26, 2025, while the return service, Train No. 07090, will leave Kakinada Town on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Both trains will run for one trip in each direction.

The special trains will halt at several important stations en route, including Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Medchal, Bolarum, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot.

To meet diverse travel needs, the rakes will comprise AC three-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.