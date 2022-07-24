  • Menu
SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Madurai

Highlights

In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will continue to run special trains between Secunderabad and Madurai.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will continue to run special trains between Secunderabad and Madurai. Secunderabad-Madurai (no.07191) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.25 pm and arrive Madurai at 8.45 pm. The train will ply on August 1,8,15 and 22.

Madurai-Secunderabad (no.07192) will depart from Madurai at 5.30 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 7.25 am. The train will service on August 10,17 and 24. These special trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur Junction, Tenali Junction, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi Junction, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram Junction, Vridhachalam Junction, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli And Dindigul Junction stations in both the directions.

