Scrap gutted in fire in Adilabad

Adilabad: Panic gripped after a large quantities of plastic, lead and iron scrap were gutted after a fire broke out in a scrap shop at KRK Colony here early on Monday. The cause of the fire was said to be a carelessly tossed cigarette butt. The cost of damage was assessed to be around Rs.4 lakh.



District Fire Officer Bukya Keshavulu said the iron articles, plastic tyres and empty bottles of liquor were reduced to ashes when the fire broke out in the shop around 3.30 am. Two fire engines from Adilabad Fire station town and one from Echoda station extinguished the flames by 8 am.

Assistant District Forest Officer Govardhan Reddy, Adilabad Station Fire Officer B Shivaji, staffers took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender visited the spot and asked business establishments to take preventive measures.