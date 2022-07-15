Scribe Jameer's body found after 60 hours in Jagtial

Jagtial: In a recent development to the scribe who got swept away in a stream between Ramojipet-Jabithapur of Raikal mandal on Tuesday night, was found after 60 hours on Friday morning.

The body, which got stuck in bushes about half kilometer away from the accident spot, surfaced as water levels in the stream receded.

Knowing about the incident, local MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar rushed to the spot and monitored the operation to fish out the body. Officials are making arrangements to perform a post-mortem at the spot.

It may be recalled here that though the car, which got swept along with journalist at 8 pm on Tuesday, surfaced on Thursday morning, the rescue team failed to retrieve the vehicle as the rope that used to drag the vehicle had snapped.

