SCTPCs sports meet concludes
Hyderabad: A two-day sports meet of stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs), organized by CAR Headquarters, Cyberabad, concluded on Wednesday.
A total of 270 SCTPCs actively participated in a variety of sports activities such as athletics, volleyball, football, and tug-of-war. The athletics segment included events like the 100 meters, 400 meters, and javelin throw, where participants displayed excellent teamwork and sportsmanship.
Joint Commissioner D. Joel Davis presented awards to the winners. Davis stated that the sports meet aimed to foster team spirit, sportsmanship, and the mental and physical well-being of the trainees as part of their overall training. CTC Principal DCP L.C. Naik, Vice Principal Ramachandrudu, CAR Hqtrs ADCP Shameer, CSW ADCP Srinivas, ACP Gangaram, RI Jangaiah, and others were also present.