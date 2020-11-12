Nalgonda: Scuffle between Congress, TRS leaders over victims of house damage

Nidmanoor (Nalgonda): War of words, scuffling and throwing of chairs took place between Congress and TRS activists on Thursday, when RDO Rohith Singh came to review house damage due to recent rains in Nidmanoor in the presence of TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

According to sources, Nidamanoor Sarpanch Mereddy Pushpalatha (Congress) brought to the notice of MP Uttam Kumar Reddy about the irregularities that took place in identifying victims of damaged houses, who informed the same to District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil. Responding to the MP's request, Collector Patil sent Miryalguda RDO Rohith Singh to Nidamanoor on Thursday for enquiry. MP Uttam Kumar along with DCC president Shankar Naik was present during the crosschecking of victims' names in the damaged houses list. Suddenly, local TRS leaders with their supporters entered Tahsildar office and raised an argument with Congress leaders and demanded an inquiry at field level instead of doing inquiry by sitting at Tahsildar office. This led to a fierce war of words and the leaders threw chairs at each other at the Tahsildar office.

Both RDO and MP left the office even as the quarrel was continuing. SI Kondal Reddy and the staff send leaders of both the parties from there and brought the situation under control.

Later speaking with the media, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that he was not against any victim and urged the officials concerned to do justice to all the victims of damaged houses irrespective of caste, religion and their political affiliation.