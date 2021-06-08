SDIF donates 10 oxygen cylinders to Narayanpet

Narayanpet: The authorities of Social Data Intuitive Forum (SDIF) from Hyderabad have donated 10 oxygen cylinders to Narayanpet district on Monday.

The SDIF NGO authorities handed over 10 oxygen cylinders to the district government hospital authorities in the presence of District Collector Harichandana and District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Dr Sailaja at a programme at the district Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, SDIF Director Azam Khan said that after noticing severe shortage of oxygen cylinders across the country, the SDIF Foundation came forward to donate cylinders to the government and ensuring that there is no shortage of oxygen for Covid patients.

Collector Harichandana thanked the SDIF for providing a helping hand to save the lives of people at this juncture of healthcare emergency in the district.

Asia Kha, Feroz Baig, Ibrahim, Dr Ranjit and others were present on the occasion.