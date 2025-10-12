SDRF fails to locate bodies of couple drowned

Mahabubnagar: Threedays after an elderly couple was swept away by the overflowing Pothireddypadu pond stream in Kishtaram village of Jadcherla mandal, the 15-member SDRF team is still unable to locate their bodies even on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Tanem Balayya and Ramulamma, residents of Ambatapur village, were walking from Kishtaram to Ambatapur and got caught in the sudden floodwaters as the pond overflowed after three years, inundating the connecting road.

On Saturday, District Collector Viziyendira Boyi visited the site to inspect the ongoing rescue operations led by District Fire Officer Kishore. Traveling nearly 5 km on a bike from Kishtaram, the Collector oversaw the search and rescue efforts and met the family members of the couple, assuring them of full government support and assistance.

Speaking at the site, the Collector appealed to the public to exercise extreme caution during heavy rains and avoid venturing into low-lying areas, overflowing ponds, and flood-affected roads, warning of the dangers posed by sudden water currents.

Villagers urged the administration to replace the existing low-level causeway on the Kishtaram–Ambatapur road with a high-level bridge to prevent future tragedies. Responding to the plea, the Collector directed the Panchayat Raj Department Executive Engineer to submit proposals to the government for the construction of a safer bridge.