Scores of devotees had darshan peaceful: Anam

Nellore: Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that devotees visiting the Shaivite Shrines across the state are having Darshan of lords peacefully following elaborate arrangements being made by the Endowment department.

After visiting and performing poojas several temples in his constituency Atmakur, Ramanarayana Reddy addressed the media persons at his Farm House in Perumallapadu village of Chajerla mandal on Sunday.

Speaking the occasion, the minister said that temples like Mallikarjuna Samy Srisailam, Srikalahastheswara Swamy Sri Kalahasti, Trikoteswara Swamy Kotappa Konda, Mallikarjuna Swamy Mahanandhi, Umamaheswara Swamy Yaganti, Bheemeswara Swamy Draksharamam, etc 42 temples are witnessing huge devotees rush.

The minister analysed that as many as 60,000 to 70,000 devotees having the darshan at Kotappa Konda, Srisailam and Sri Kalahasti and more are expected in lakhs up to late night of Sunday.

He said that there were no reports of untoward incidents as the Endowment department has adopted effective crowd management procedures like constructing long barricades, distributing prasadams, water, and letting devotees for darshan in systematic manner.

While asserting his commitment over protection of Hindu Dharma, minister said that there will be no compromise in that aspect.

Minister said that reconstruction of ancient temples across the state are under programmes.