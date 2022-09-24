Seasonal diseases in Hyderabad: Hosps bursting at seams as city sees surge in fever cases

Hyderabad: Following the recent rains, current weather conditions, and poor sanitation, the hospitals, clinics across the city are bursting with patients, mostly children, as a large section of inhabitants are in the grip of viral fevers, flu and other seasonal diseases.

It has been witnessed that the people of all age groups are suffering from ailments and private clinics, hospitals, Basti Dawakhanas, Area hospitals are packed with the patients. The people suffer from seasonal infections that include viral fever, flu, influenza, dengue, malaria, diarrhea and other vector-borne diseases. Moreover, with poor sanitation, the mosquito menace is high in several areas and residents especially children are suffering from viral and vector borne diseases, says residents.

According to reports, there is an increase in vector-borne diseases including dengue and malaria compared to previous year, however, the authorities have notified the government to make dengue tests mandatory in all government hospitals.

"For last couple of weeks, we have been witnessing a rapid increase in seasonal diseases. At least a dozen of patients who are coming to the clinic are suffering from viral fever and flu," informed Dr Mateen, a General physician who runs a clinic in the Old city.

There has been an unusual surge in vector-borne diseases in the last few weeks with the onset of the monsoon. Climatic conditions too amplified propagation of the infections. Most importantly, the cases of dengue have shown significant increase in the recent weeks," he added.

While the pediatrician said, "most of the cases are of pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infection and dengue. The children suffering from pneumonia and influenza were advised to administer them with vaccines of pneumonia and influenza which are widely available in both government and private health care facilities," added the doctor.

According to the social activist, though the municipal corporation takes measures in the monsoon to end mosquito breeding across the city, the mosquito menace continues to trouble citizens due to several factors. "The major challenges faced by the civic body are the management of garbage and drainage systems which turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes when neglected for days," rued Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

Some of the areas which are considered hotspots of such fevers are located in Charminar, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Santosh Nagar circles of the GHMC.

It was also witnessed that even the school management, especially those run by government and budget schools are in fear that most children coming to schools are suffering from cold, cough and running nose. "If student is suffering from any ailment, the management is sending back the student to control the spread among others," said Rajeshwari, a staff at a private school.

Moreover, the GHMC who is also carrying out the fever surveys found that half of the people in 50 survey tests are suffering from viral, flu and other diseases. Later, they were referred to the primary health centre and hospital for the treatment.

Chief Entomologist, Rambabu said at least every Sunday morning at 10 am for 10 minutes all the family members should participate in cleaning the surroundings. People should be alert, to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season. He said that the staff working in the entomology department under the GHMC have been made responsible to look after 4,846 colonies in Greater Hyderabad.

They are going door-to-door to create awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, and also take preventive measures, like fogging and spraying to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in stagnant areas.