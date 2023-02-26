Second phase of subsidised sheep units after Ugadi: Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said here on Sunday that the government would start distributing the second phase of subsidised sheep units after Ugadi for the benefit of the shepherd community across the State.

Addressing the Sangareddy district Kuruma community meeting he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had won praise for his work for the welfare of the community. The government had spent a record Rs.11,000 crore on subsidised sheep distribution in Telangana, he said; the government had increased the cost of each unit according to the increased prices of sheep to launch the second phase.

Saying that their effort won the praise of shepherds across the nation, he said former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader HM Revanna made a personal visit to the CM to felicitate him for his work. National Convener of Shepherd India International (SII), Revanna also attended the meeting.

After laying the foundation for a Kuruma building at Mamidipally, near Sangareddy, Rao said the government had allotted two acres where a hostel for the community students; the community building would be built by spending Rs.2 crore. The government would build the community buildings by allotting land in Siddipet and Sangareddy districts. The CM had allotted land and funds for building a State-level community hall for Kurumas in Kokapet as well.

MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, MLAs GudemMahipal Reddy, Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, MLC Yegge Mallesham, Kuruma community leaders Pushpa Nagesh were present.