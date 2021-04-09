Second wave impacts TRS formation day festivities

Hyderabad: The TRS is likely to celebrate its formation day on April 27 on a low key. Though this year happens to be the party's 20th formation day, the second wave of corona seems to be having an impact on the proposed large-scale celebrations it had earlier planned.

With the Government having imposed certain restrictions on mass gatherings, leaders said that the party high command is unlikely to invite cadres from all the districts. TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao held a preliminary meeting on Friday to discuss the issue. It is learnt that some leaders felt that if the celebrations were held on a bigger scale, there is every possibility of increase in corona cases. TRS working president K T Rama Rao is also said to have given his feedback and explained the challenges and problems that could arise in holding a gala function.

Originally, the party felt that this could have been an occasion to showcase the victory of the party in the MLC elections and the results of the Nagarjuna Sagar by-elections where TRS felt that victory was a foregone conclusion.

KCR and KTR wanted to make a presentation on the two-decade long journey of TRS which started from Jaladrushayam in Hyderabad when the party was floated in 2001 and how it grew into an invincible political outfit in Telangana.In all probability, Hyderabad and the district leadership would be asked to hold small gatherings with party cadres in all villages and mandals on the formation day following the Covid protocols.