Section 144 extended again in Bhainsa

Section 144 of CrPC in Bhainsa yet again extended but with some relaxations. Nirmal district collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui gave four hours relaxation i.e, from 7 am to 11 am to the people on Sunday and said that relaxation will be till 1 pm from today.

He also said that section 144 which restricts the movement of four or more people is also extended to March 20.

With the relaxation being announced on Sunday, people who stayed indoors for the past six days, came out to purchase essentials. A few RTC buses are also being run from Sunday. However, the tight security prevailed in the sensitive areas in the town. So far, the police arrested 45 people and registered cases against 28. They are on look out for more 29 people who are at large.

On the other hand, the internet services disrupted for the third day in a row on Sunday after the clashes erupted in some areas. Following the disruption of the internet, the JEE aspirants moved to other regions for the preparation.