Secunderabad: Army recruitment exam on Jul 25

Secunderabad: The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) will be conducted under the aegis of Army Recruiting Office (ARO), here, in two phases for successful candidates of the Army Recruitment Rally, held from March 5 to 24, at Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet.

The first phase of CEE will be held on July 25 at 259 Field Workshop, Secunderabad, for soldier (Clk/SKT), soldier (tech), soldier (tech AVIA/AMUN), soldier (tech NA), soldier (NA VET) and soldier (tradesmen 8th and 10th). The soldier (Clk/SKT), soldier (Tech NA AMC) and soldier (Tech NA VET) category candidates should report to ARO, Secunderabad, on July 8. The soldier (tech) and soldier (tech AVIA/AMUN) candidates should report on July 9. The soldier (Tdn 8th) candidates on July 10, the soldier (Tdn 10th RMDS No. 2,276 to 2,660) candidates on July 12 and soldier (Tdn 10th RMDS No. 2661 to 6,868) candidates should report on July 13.

The second phase of CEE will be held on August 29 at Parade Grounds, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, for soldier (general duty (GD), RT JCO and sepoy pharma.

The soldier GD (RMDS No. 1,001 to 1,315) category candidates should report at ARO, Secunderabad, on August 9 and RMDS No. 1,316 to 1,584 on August 10, 1,585 to 1,859 on August 11, 1,860 to 2,158 on August 12, 2,159 to 5,167 on August 13 , 5,168 to 5,443 on August 14, 5,445 to 5,711 on August 15 , 5,713 to 6,011 on August 16, 6,012 to 6,862 on August 17 . The sepoy (pharma) No 6,501, 6,502 & 6,696 candidates should report on August 17. The RT JCO (No 6,811, 6,812, 6,814, 6,815, 6,818 & 6,819) candidates' reporting date is August 17. All candidates are to physically report at ARO, Secunderabad, as per mentioned detail for obtaining fresh admit cards by 7 am on given dates. For details candidates can contact the Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, a release here said on Monday.